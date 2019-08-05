Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.56 N/A 1.87 8.66 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.66 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Fidus Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Table 2 provides Fidus Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.67, and a 20.78% upside potential. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc’s potential upside is 22.15% and its average price target is $23.55. Based on the data given earlier, Janus Henderson Group plc is looking more favorable than Fidus Investment Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has 38.67% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.