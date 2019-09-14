Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

Since Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.64 N/A 1.87 8.66 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.09 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fidus Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 17.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.