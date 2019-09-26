Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.68 N/A 1.87 8.66 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.86 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Fidus Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a 15.97% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 42.65%. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.