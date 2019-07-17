Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.05 N/A 1.87 8.65 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.47 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fidus Investment Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has an average target price of $17.67, and a 9.01% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.