Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s results

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.67 N/A 1.87 8.66 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.39 N/A 0.63 23.82

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 16.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 8.92%. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.