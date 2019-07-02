Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.03 N/A 1.87 8.65 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.30 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fidus Investment Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 9.41% and an $17.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.