Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.66 N/A 1.87 8.66 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.58 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 18.11% at a $17.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 27.94% respectively. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.