Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.03 N/A 1.87 8.65 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.87 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fidus Investment Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment Corporation and Central Securities Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.67 is Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 11.87%. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Central Securities Corp.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.