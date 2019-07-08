Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.03 N/A 1.87 8.65 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.25 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fidus Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation is presently more affordable than BrightSphere Investment Group plc, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fidus Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

$17.67 is Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.07%. Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group plc has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 25.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that BrightSphere Investment Group plc looks more robust than Fidus Investment Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 0% respectively. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats BrightSphere Investment Group plc on 7 of the 11 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.