Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.70 N/A 1.87 8.66 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 19.05%. On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 5.57% and its consensus price target is $5.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Fidus Investment Corporation looks more robust than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.