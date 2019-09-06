Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s results

We are comparing Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66 Black Knight Inc. 58 8.37 N/A 1.12 56.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and Black Knight Inc. Black Knight Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fidus Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Black Knight Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Black Knight Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 19.05% upside potential and an average target price of $17.5. Competitively the average target price of Black Knight Inc. is $58, which is potential -9.52% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fidus Investment Corporation looks more robust than Black Knight Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.