Reviewing Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)’s and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern Corporation 29 3.14 N/A 1.39 20.69 Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.49 N/A 0.32 45.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Howard Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity Southern Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Howard Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8% Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Howard Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Fidelity Southern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.8% of Howard Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 15.1%. Competitively, Howard Bancorp Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84% Howard Bancorp Inc. -2.65% 6.69% 4.93% -5.17% -16.35% 2.66%

For the past year Fidelity Southern Corporation was more bullish than Howard Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Fidelity Southern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.