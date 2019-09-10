Reviewing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 121 9.65 N/A 2.46 54.12 Taoping Inc. 1 1.00 N/A 0.04 15.91

In table 1 we can see Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Taoping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Taoping Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Taoping Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Taoping Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Taoping Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Taoping Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Taoping Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is $143.17, with potential upside of 6.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of Taoping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.32% of Taoping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. had bullish trend while Taoping Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats Taoping Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.