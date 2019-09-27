Reviewing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)’s results

Both Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 135 10.73 610.54M 2.46 54.12 Science Applications International Corporation 84 3.15 49.22M 2.97 28.77

Table 1 highlights Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Science Applications International Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 452,218,354.20% 8% 3.4% Science Applications International Corporation 58,262,310.61% 15.4% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Science Applications International Corporation has beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Science Applications International Corporation has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Science Applications International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

$150.2 is Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.81%. Meanwhile, Science Applications International Corporation’s consensus target price is $91.4, while its potential upside is 6.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Science Applications International Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares and 78.7% of Science Applications International Corporation shares. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Science Applications International Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02%

For the past year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. was less bullish than Science Applications International Corporation.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Science Applications International Corporation.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.