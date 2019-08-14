Reviewing Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Surety & Title Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.68% of all Surety & Title Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fidelity National Financial Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fidelity National Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.80% 7.80% Industry Average 23.20% 13.00% 7.78%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Fidelity National Financial Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial Inc. N/A 39 15.81 Industry Average 272.14M 1.17B 13.93

Fidelity National Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.67

Fidelity National Financial Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $48, suggesting a potential upside of 9.71%. The potential upside of the competitors is -33.62%. Given Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fidelity National Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.45% 5.38% 8.45% 20.25% 6.99% 36.39% Industry Average 0.84% 4.51% 8.45% 14.47% 13.71% 23.90%

For the past year Fidelity National Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.40% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s peers.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. Its Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage. Its Restaurant Group segment owns, operates, and franchises restaurants comprising O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurants, Village Inn, Bakers Square, and Legendary Baking concepts. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real property sales and transfer. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.