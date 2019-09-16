Reviewing Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)’s and Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) and Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). The two are both Surety & Title Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial Inc. 40 1.55 N/A 2.71 15.81 Investors Title Company 160 1.87 N/A 12.83 12.79

Table 1 highlights Fidelity National Financial Inc. and Investors Title Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Investors Title Company has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity National Financial Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Fidelity National Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fidelity National Financial Inc. and Investors Title Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 7.8% Investors Title Company 0.00% 13.2% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Investors Title Company’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Fidelity National Financial Inc. and Investors Title Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Investors Title Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 10.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares and 48.6% of Investors Title Company shares. About 0.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are Investors Title Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.45% 5.38% 8.45% 20.25% 6.99% 36.39% Investors Title Company -1.26% -0.99% -2.85% -3.19% -5.16% -7.12%

For the past year Fidelity National Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Investors Title Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Investors Title Company beats Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. Its Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage. Its Restaurant Group segment owns, operates, and franchises restaurants comprising O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurants, Village Inn, Bakers Square, and Legendary Baking concepts. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real property sales and transfer. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.