Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.29 N/A -1.07 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $65, and a 41.92% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.