Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.10 N/A -1.04 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FibroGen Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 49.18% at a $71.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 16.2% respectively. About 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.