Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 10.64 N/A -1.07 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 106.99 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means FibroGen Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.33, with potential upside of 65.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 33.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.