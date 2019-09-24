Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 45 10.07 N/A -1.07 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 209.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of FibroGen Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of FibroGen Inc. is $65, with potential upside of 59.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 1.6%. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.