Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.10 N/A -1.04 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.19 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. Its rival Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. FibroGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.18% and an $71.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 71.6%. 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.