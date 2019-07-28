Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 362 4.90 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FibroGen Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown FibroGen Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 48.31% at a $71.25 consensus target price. Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $425.2, with potential upside of 37.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was more bearish than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.