Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.31 N/A -1.07 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 66.27 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 41.74% upside potential and a consensus price target of $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 36.3%. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.