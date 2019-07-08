Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of FibroGen Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$71.25 is FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 60.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 16.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.