Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.30 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of FibroGen Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.73% and an $71.25 average target price. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 32.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 95.7%. Insiders owned 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats FibroGen Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.