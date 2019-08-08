Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 19.67 N/A -1.07 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, OPKO Health Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$71.25 is FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.