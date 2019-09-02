Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 33552.11 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FibroGen Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FibroGen Inc. and ObsEva SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 45.54% at a $65 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.