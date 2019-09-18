Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 10.10 N/A -1.07 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, NantKwest Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. Its rival NantKwest Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. FibroGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 58.69% upside potential and an average target price of $65. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -8.09%. Based on the data shown earlier, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.