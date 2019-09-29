Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 190,144,173.95% -18.4% -10.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,752,150,117.28% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. FibroGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average price target is $65, while its potential upside is 71.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.