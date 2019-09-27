Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s results

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 43 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 188,539,957.82% -18.4% -10.6% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$65 is FibroGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 71.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 99.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.