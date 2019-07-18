Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 19.96 N/A -1.04 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.70 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FibroGen Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$71.25 is FibroGen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.25%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average price target and a 268.79% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.