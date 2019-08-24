Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 9.98 N/A -1.07 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FibroGen Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.33, with potential upside of 70.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.