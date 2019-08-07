Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 19.67 N/A -1.07 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.84 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

FibroGen Inc. has a 57.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $71.25. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 86.6% respectively. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.