Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 10.29 N/A -1.07 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of FibroGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

FibroGen Inc. has a 70.97% upside potential and an average target price of $71.33. Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 87.61% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 0%. Insiders held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.