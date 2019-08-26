Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.05 N/A -1.07 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.22% for FibroGen Inc. with consensus price target of $71.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.