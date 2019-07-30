Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 19.83 N/A -1.04 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. In other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 49.75% upside potential and a consensus price target of $71.25. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 157.73%. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.