Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 45 9.42 N/A -1.07 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 232.70 N/A -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $65, with potential upside of 70.16%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.2 consensus target price and a 120.11% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 81.8% respectively. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.