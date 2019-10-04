Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights FibroGen Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FibroGen Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 193,296,492.07% -18.4% -10.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 859,169,049.12% -212% -134%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $65, and a 79.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.