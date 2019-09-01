Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 10.89 N/A -1.07 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights FibroGen Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.54% for FibroGen Inc. with average target price of $65.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.