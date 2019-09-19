Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

We are comparing FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 10.10 N/A -1.07 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FibroGen Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$65 is FibroGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.69%. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 97.37% and its average target price is $7.5. The results provided earlier shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 55.1%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats FibroGen Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.