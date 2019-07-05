Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 18.66 N/A -1.04 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $71.25, while its potential upside is 60.65%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 71.04% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.