Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc on the other hand, has -2.8 beta which makes it 380.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $65, and a 55.95% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 4.9% respectively. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.