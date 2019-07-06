Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FibroGen Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that FibroGen Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc. has a 60.73% upside potential and an average target price of $71.25. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 174.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Affimed N.V. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while Affimed N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.