Reviewing FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. FibroGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$65 is FibroGen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 55.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.