Reviewing Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s results

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 1.33 N/A -1.41 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 110 10.01 N/A 2.77 41.45

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.6 beta means Fibrocell Science Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zoetis Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fibrocell Science Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Zoetis Inc. has 4 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zoetis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fibrocell Science Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Zoetis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.29 consensus target price and a -3.45% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fibrocell Science Inc. and Zoetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 94.5% respectively. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.29% are Zoetis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. has weaker performance than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.