Reviewing Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s results

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 4.32 N/A 1.90 17.53

Table 1 highlights Fibrocell Science Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Fibrocell Science Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -125.8% -68.6% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 11%

Risk & Volatility

Fibrocell Science Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fibrocell Science Inc. Its rival Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.9 respectively. Fibrocell Science Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fibrocell Science Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $61.67, while its potential upside is 84.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Fibrocell Science Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. -9.56% -18.82% 5.2% -4.09% -32.39% 37.47% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -11.61% -12.01% -26.35% -41.66% 0.36%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.