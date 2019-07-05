Reviewing Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s and HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO)’s results

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fibrocell Science Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -125.8% -68.6% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fibrocell Science Inc. and HEXO Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 9.15%. Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%. Comparatively, HEXO Corp. has 8.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. -9.56% -18.82% 5.2% -4.09% -32.39% 37.47% HEXO Corp. -4.37% 20.7% 31.93% 50.62% 82.12% 110.79%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. was less bullish than HEXO Corp.

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats Fibrocell Science Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.