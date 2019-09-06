Reviewing Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)’s results

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.84 N/A -1.41 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

CannTrust Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.75 consensus target price and a 226.70% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 0% respectively. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. had bullish trend while CannTrust Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fibrocell Science Inc.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.