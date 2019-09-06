Reviewing Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC)’s and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)’s results

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fibrocell Science Inc.
|2
|0.84
|N/A
|-1.41
|0.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fibrocell Science Inc.
|0.00%
|-135.7%
|-69.2%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fibrocell Science Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
CannTrust Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.75 consensus target price and a 226.70% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fibrocell Science Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 0% respectively. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fibrocell Science Inc.
|1.65%
|-2.63%
|-16.22%
|-6.09%
|-3.14%
|23.33%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|15.2%
|-54.1%
|-63.51%
|-66.43%
|-54.59%
|-51.28%
For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. had bullish trend while CannTrust Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fibrocell Science Inc.
Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.