Reviewing Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 21 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ferroglobe PLC and Teck Resources Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. In other hand, Teck Resources Limited has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Teck Resources Limited has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Teck Resources Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and Teck Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Teck Resources Limited’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 64.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ferroglobe PLC and Teck Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 39.8% and 73.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has weaker performance than Ferroglobe PLC

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Ferroglobe PLC on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.