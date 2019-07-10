Reviewing Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)’s and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)’s results

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.14 N/A 0.25 8.11 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ferroglobe PLC and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ferroglobe PLC and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% 4.7% 2% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ferroglobe PLC and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 94.77% for Ferroglobe PLC with consensus price target of $3.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ferroglobe PLC and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -4.27% -13.3% -14.77% -69.3% -81.75% 27.04% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 1.17% -2.36% -6.5% 13.36% 17.48% 5.01%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ferroglobe PLC beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.